ARLENE BOUDREAUX

Arlene Mary Boudreaux, 67, a native of Cut Off and resident of Tickfaw passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Arlene is survived by her children, Tera O’Quin, Cory (Gigi) O’Quin, Rena (Shane) LeBlanc, and Devin (Lauren) O’Quin; grandchildren, Dayne (Grace), Maddox, Jaelyn, Madelyn, Collin, Braelyn, and Kinsley; siblings, Penny (Perry), Nolan, Jr, (Charlotte), Black (Mary), and Dovie (Ricky); brothers-in-law,   Jerry, Sr., and Erris, Jr.; sister-in-law, Lena; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Nolan, Sr. and Virgus Boudreaux; siblings, Libby (Perry), Myrna, Darlene, and Ned; nieces and nephews, Jillian, Jerry, Jr., and Krysten.

The family would like to thank The Lodge at Tangi Pines and Vital Caring Group Hospice for the excellent care they gave their mother.

Falgout Funeral Homes entrusted with arrangements.

