Ashlee Elizabeth Matherne, 16, born on May, 17, 2007, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Cut Off, on Tuesday, August 8th from 10 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 noon with burial to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Ashlee is survived by the love of her life, Austin Holden; father, Toby Matherne (Tiffany); mother, Stacy Matherne; sister and best friend, Annie Matherne; paternal grandparents, John “Papa” and Paula “Nana” Matherne; uncles, Kevin Jordan, Eric J. Matherne; aunts, Donna “Nanny” Jordan, Tiffany Matherne; great uncle, Jimmy David; cousins, Emily Matherne, Adrian Matherne, Allie Matherne; canine companions, Blakee and Coco and numerous friends and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Beverly “Bebe” David Arnett and James Edgar Arnett II; paternal great-grandparents, Vince and Lucille Matherne; maternal great-grandparents, Norma and Clarence David; uncle, Ian Matherne; great aunt, Claudette David; cousins, Korte and Tyler Cheramie.
The family would like to thank the staff of Children’s Hospital and staff, especially 4 west for their care.
Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Matherne family.
