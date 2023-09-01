ASHLEY MELANCON

Ashley Marie Melancon, 39, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Funeral services were held at the First Baptist Church in Golden Meadow on August 12.

She is survived by her children, Deacon, Annaleigh, and Bishop; mother, Teena O’Neal; brothers, Jade (Mallory) O’Neal; Nieces, Jayci, Zoé; cousins, Derek, Brody (Celeste) Barrios, Dustin (Whitley) Dodge, Sarah Lynn Dodge (Dane), Mathew (Carley) Dodge, Ramsey, Reese and Ram Jr. Esponge, Macy and Alex Melancon; grandparents, Loyman and Mamie Melancon; uncle, Jules Melancon; aunts, Pattie (Dirk) Barrios, Wendy Dodge (Shane), Suzette (Ram) Esponge.

She was preceded in death by her father: Floyd “Picou” Griffin; and uncle: Jared Melancon, Lloyd “Yo Yo” Griffin; and cousin, Trish Barrios.

Ashley loved her children. She made people laugh. She loved to play jokes. She liked to help people. She will be missed by her family and friends.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments