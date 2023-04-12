AUGUST BRUCE, JR.

August Joseph Bruce, Jr., 74, a native of Golden Meadow, La. and resident of Cut Off. La. passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Visitation will be Friday, April 14, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 10:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm with burial in the church cemetery.
August is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Ingrid Kiffe Bruce, daughter; Celeste B. LeBlanc, son; Erik J. Bruce (Jinnie), grandchildren; Ella, Everett and August John, brothers; Robert (Carmen) Bruce and Francis (Sandra) Bruce and sister; JoAnn Duplantis.
August was preceded in death by his parents; August, Sr. and Pearline Guidry Bruce, in-laws; Lodriguess and Celeste “Domie” Kiffe, and son-in-law; Chris LeBlanc.
August loved cooking and enjoyed feeding as many people as possible. His famous Seafood Gumbo was the hit of Cut Off Center Fair for over 40 years. His greatest gifts in his world were his grandchildren who loved their “Poppie”.
