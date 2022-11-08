BARBARA CHAISSON

Barbara K. Chaisson, 84, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, on Friday, November 11th from 10 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Barbara is survived by her son, Brent Chaisson (Mary); daughter-in-law, Lisa H. Chaisson; grandchildren, Ross Chaisson (RaeAnn), Lindsay Chaisson (Allie), Sarah Carreras (Cory), Chloe Chaisson (Jenna); great-grandchildren, Olivia, Mia, Stella and Riggs Chaisson and Coda and Cozy Carreras; brother, Kirk Kilgen (Susan); sister, Kathleen Kilgen; sister-in-law, Marilyn Kilgen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll J. Chaisson; son, Duane M. Chaisson; parents, Henry and Evida Kilgen and brother, Ronald Kilgen.
Miss Barbara was a wonderful woman. Adored by her family, loved by many. Her long and enduring friendships are a testament to the type of person she was and the life she lived. Loving, giving, honest to a fault, selfless, strong, resilient are just a few adjectives that describe her. She was a member of the Louisiana Association of Homemakers, Lafourche Parish Association of Homemakers, Sacred Heart Ladies Altar Society, Sacred Heart Catholic Daughters, Angels of Encouragement Cancer Survivor Club, Terrebonne Parish Bluebird Cancer Survivor Club, Senior Citizens Pokeno Club and a retired Lafourche Parish Teacher of 20 years. She touched the lives of many. But nothing could match the love she had for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.