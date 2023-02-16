BARBARA DUFRENE

Barbara Breaux Dufrene, 83, a native of St. Charles Community and resident of Mathews, LA, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M on Friday, February 24, 2023 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church in Raceland, LA. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. with burial to follow at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, St. Charles Community.
Barbara is survived by her children Carolyn “Cat” Gaudet (Philip), Marilyn “Mat” Champagne (Joey), Mark Dufrene (Dayna), Dr. Uric Dufrene IV, and Dawn Dufrene; grandchildren, Stacie Adams (Ronnie), Celeste Champagne (Randy), Philip Gaudet II, Tommy Gaudet, Kayla Loupe (Jayce), Hope Ellis (Norman), Bo Simpson (Erin), and Kyle Rogers; great-grandchildren, Owen and Emily Adams, Maddix Domangue, Ryker Loupe, Jagger Stovall, and Willow and Bode Simpson; brothers, Francis and Philip Breaux; sisters, Gloria Clulee, Shirley Fonseca, Brenda Prestenbach, Trudy Ordoyne, Donna Savoie, and Sandy Esteve.
Barbara was proceeded in death by her husband Uric “T-Ric” Dufrene III; parents, Irvin and Odette Breaux; and brother, Irvin Breaux Jr.
Barbara was a devout Catholic and St. Hilary parishioner. She had many careers – Amoco Production Company, Raceland Sugars, Raceland Junior High, File’ Producer and a Citrus Farm that she started with her husband. She loved dancing, Swamp Pop music, and cooking for her family. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and grand-dogs were her life.
The family would like to thank Thibodaux Regional for the genuine and loving care offered by the nursing/respiratory staff, and doctors who cared for her over the years.
Falgout Funeral Homes are entrusted with arrangements.
