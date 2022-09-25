BETTY CHARPENTIER

Betty S. Charpentier, 89, a native of Cut Off, LA and resident of Galliano, LA, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at St. Ann Hospital in Raceland.
Family and friends of the family are invited to Visitation on Monday, September 26, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Galliano, LA from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Mass will begin 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
Betty is survived by Son(s), Anthony “Sonny” “T-Boy” Charpentier, Jr. (Tina), and Brett Anthony Mouton (Martha); 1 Daughter, Darlene Charpentier Leblanc (David, Sr.); 4 Grandchildren, David Leblanc, Jr. (Samantha), Dena Micali, Magen Dufrene (Greg), and Gracie Wellington (Shannon); 3 Great-Grandchildren, Heather Galliano (Coty), Addie Necaise (Robert), and Sonny Charpentier; 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren, Rylie Galliano, Dominic Galliano, and Nathan Necaise; 1 Step-son, Daniel Charpentier (Patty); 1 Step-Daughter, Penny Cheramie (Cory); Step-Grandchildren, Thiesman, Alexia, Andrea, Micah, and Marcy; and 5 Step-Great-Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her First Husband, Anthony “Sonny Boy” Charpentier, Sr.; Second Husband, Sonnie Charpentier, Jr.; Parents, Leon and Rose Danos Savoie; Grandson, Leon Charpentier; and Sister, Pearl Hebert.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.