BETTY MARTIN

Betty B. Martin, 88, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away on July 3rd, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off on Tuesday, July 11th, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. till service time. Her Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in the Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Betty is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Artie) Guidry; grandchildren, Bobby Bruce (Ariel), Betsy Capeheart (Brian), Marty J. Guidry (Jamie); and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Hector “Nu” J. Martin, Jr.; daughter: Kathy M. Bruce (Robert); parents, Horace and Hattie Rodriguez Badeaux; brothers, Clarence, Daniel, and Lloyd Badeaux; and sisters, Rose Terrebonne and Esther Horning.

Mrs. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

