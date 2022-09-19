BETTY TRICHE

Betty “Peanut” Triche, 63, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, in Lockport, LA, on Tuesday, September 20th from 5 pm until 9 pm and will continue on Wednesday, September 21st from 8:30 am until service time. A funeral service will be held at 11 am with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.
Betty is survived by her children, Pernell “Duke” Triche (Sonya), Marti Triche (David), Angela Adams and John Triche (Wendy); 8 grandchildren, Ashley Lee, Regina Orgeron, Brett Abrams, Seth Triche, Damien Triche, Brycen Abrams, Gournie Webb, Daniel Lee Jr.; 6 great-grandchildren, Danyelle Baudoin, Ashton Baudoin, Camden Orgeron, Taesyn Allen, Logan Orgeron, Mavis Triche; brothers, Earl “Manny” Breaux, James “Jimmy” Breaux; sisters, Rebecca “Becky” Naquin, Roxie Menard and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Triche; parents, Earl Sr. and Rosa Breaux; brothers, Peter “Pete” Breaux, John “Johnny” Breaux, Ricky Adamo; sisters, Shirley Cole, Mary “Gloria” Kirby.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
