BEULAH LANDRY

Beulah Mae Schouest Landry, 89, native Of Gheens, Louisiana and resident of Galliano, Louisiana passed away on November 21, 2022.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at the Community Bible Church. 14757 East Main St., Cut Off, Louisiana. Visitations will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Religious Service will be at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery, Galliano.
Beulah is survived by her son, Bryon Landry; daughter, Letty Knight (Chris); grandchildren, Destry Landry(Sherry), Hannah Felarise, Alisha Mosher(Greg), Carl Knight, Mark Knight; and 17 great grand children.
Beulah is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ernest J. Landry; her parents, Lena Plaisance and Ernest Schouest and all eight siblings.
Beulah was a life long member of the Golden Meadow United Methodist Church.
She loved participating in Church functions. She found comfort in cooking and was delighted to serve her cajun dishes.
She enjoyed watching the LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints football games. In her younger years she served as President of the Local American Legion Women’s Axillary.
For this is what the LORD says…
“As a mother comforts her child, so will I comfort you.” ISAIAH 66:12, 13 NIV.
To leave a condolence, please visit www.kayspongerpc.com.
