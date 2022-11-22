BEVERLY BELLANGER

Beverly Mae Becnel Bellanger, age 81, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 4:10 a.m.  She was a native of Vacherie and resident of Mathews, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Hilary Catholic Church in Mathews on Thursday, December 1, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery in Lockport.

Beverly is survived by her sons, Ernest J. Bellanger Jr., Tony J. Bellanger and wife, Crystal, and Jody J. Bellanger; sister, Sheila Zeringue; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Beverly was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Bellanger; parents, Antoine and Gladys Oubre Becnel; sisters, Brenda Hebert and husband, Kirk, and Debra Becnel; and brother-in-law, Wayne Zeringue.

Falgout Funeral is honored to serve the Bellanger family.

