BONNIE DEFELICE

Bonnie G. Defelice, went into the arms of her loving God on May 20, 2023. She was a native of Westwego and resident of Larose.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Wednesday May 24th from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Graveside Service will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Claude Paul Defelice; children, Miriam Adams (Keith), Ken Defelice, and Todd Defelice (Paulette); grandchildren, Nicholas Dobson (Tara), Tracy Shipp (Kelly), Travis Dobson (Scarlet), Michael Defelice (Mignon), Hobie Defelice (Megan), Steven Defelice (Caroline), Briana Defelice (Chaz), and Christopher Defelice; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Olivia, Ellie, Emerie, Luke, Jalen, and Baby Dobson; sisters, Paula Hebert, and Sharon Allemand.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Landry and Odette Galiano.
She was loved and loving, giving and forgiving, teacher and student, faith filled and faithful, dedicated and honest, a devoted wife and mother, awesome aunt, faithful and loving sister, and an ever-present grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always first to offer her services to the community, to her God, to her family, and to her many nieces and nephews and to her friends.
She opened her home in friendship to Bible studies, her many talents to help others appreciate their artistic talent and show to them their own potential.
She will be dearly missed by all who cared for her with utmost compassion. The family would like to give special thanks to the Broadway and Hope Hospice for the loving care they provided in her time there.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
