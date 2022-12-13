BRENDA CALLAIS

Brenda D. Callais, 76, a native and resident of Cut Off, LA, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 surrounded by her loving husband and children.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Larose, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her dedicated husband, Herbert Callais; children, Tricia Stoll (John), Timmy Callais (Renette) and Lynette Duet (Darren G.); grandchildren, Bryan Picou Jr., Timmy Callais Jr., Brandi Brumfield, Carley Duet, Paul Callais, Austin Duet, Jaelyn Duet and Jude Duet; great grandchildren, Briley Picou, Kenedi Picou, Ryder Callais and Emma Callais and sister, Peggy D. Fontenot.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Edna Plaisance Danos and sister, Amanda Danos.
Brenda enjoyed gardening. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Brenda will be missed, but she leaves behind a legacy of love that will sustain her family for a lifetime.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
