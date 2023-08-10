BRENDA THOMASSIE

Brenda Marie Thomassie, 79, a native of Golden Meadow, LA and a resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Tuesday, August 08, 2023.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Our Lady the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Larose, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Nathan Thomassie, Sr.; daughter, Lisa Thomassie Streander (Mark) and Nathan Thomassie, Jr. (Dawn); grandchildren, Natalie, Nathan III, Nicholas, Matthew, Deon, Aspen, Michala, Shelbie and Gabryell; great grandchildren, Kirstyn, Jackson, Sammy, Clara, Uryah and Caroline; great-great grandchildren, Nyellie and Nuriyah.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel Mae Cheramie and Norris Cheramie; birthfather, Norman Terrebonne; daughter, Nadine Thomassie; son, Bryce Thomassie; brother, Curtis Terrebonne and sisters, Margaret LeBella and Gail Chreamie.
Brenda enjoyed gardening, interior designing and remodeling, arts and crafts and line dancing. She was a volunteer for many years at the Larose Civic Center working with the Queens. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
