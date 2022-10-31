BREONNA POINDEXTER

Breonna’Rose Poindexter, 15, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, in Galliano, on Tuesday, November 1st from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will continue at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 noon with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
Breonna is survived by her parents, Terrance B. and Taniqua Poindexter; brother, Brannon Curole (Abby); sister, Alexia Curole; aunts, Jamie Poindexter (Chris), Amanda Curole; uncles, Earl Curole and Mike Poindexter; grandmother, Tammy Curole; great-grandparents, Curtis and Louise Poindexter; Godchild, Aly’jah Curole; nieces, Kinsley Curole and Ahlani’Rose Curole; Godmother, Julia Hickox (Bobby); Godfather, Bezi Edwards (Brittany) and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Tyron Xavier Poindexter; grandparents, Cassandra Poindexter, Earl Curole Sr.; great-grandparents, Joseph and Lorina Guidroz; great-aunts, Chasity Coleman and Kim Jambon; great-uncle, Jacob Jambon and cousin, Joey Guidroz.
Breonna had a love for music, she enjoyed dancing and being with friends especially shopping or going to the beach. She always enjoyed spending time with her family and playing with her Godchild. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.