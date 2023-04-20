BRYAN DUFRENE

Bryan J. Dufrene, 62, a native of Gheens, resident of Trenton, GA and current resident of Larose, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, on Friday, April 21st from 11am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 pm with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Bryan is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rachel Danos Dufrene; son, Blaine J. Dufrene (Jessica); mother, Rosita B. Dufrene; brothers, Danny Dufrene (Rachel), John Dufrene (Desiré); sister, Staci Dufrene (Matt); brothers-in-law, Timmie Hebert (Mary), Lelan Danos; sister-in-law, Lorell Danos; mother-in-law, Laura L. Bouvier Danos; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard J. Dufrene; brother, Scott Dufrene; and father-in-law, Robert C. Danos.
Bryan was a graduate of Central Lafourche High School, class of 1978. He was employed with Worley Parson Energy Company and Tennessee Valley Authority for 25 years where he serviced many areas along the Tennessee Valley.
Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dufrene family.
