BUDDY CUROLE

Buddy “Boz” Curole, 64, a native Galliano and resident of Lockport, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, in Galliano, on Friday, June 9th from 5 pm until 9 pm and will continue on Saturday, June 10th at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, in Golden Meadow from 9 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am with burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Boz is survived by his wife, Ginger B. Curole; son, Kurt David Curole (Kasie); 3 grandchildren, Kolt, Kruz and Kash Curole; brothers, David and Michael Curole; sister, Mary Gisclair; mother-in-law, Aline Bruce and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Anna Belle Curole; brother, Wayne Curole and father-in-law, Ervin “Vin” Bruce.
Boz worked his life as a diesel mechanic where he and his bother-in-law, Randy Adams, started Sea Support Ventures and has been in business for the last 24 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and drag racer. He is one of the few remaining Cambusters. He loved rocking in a rocking chair and having conversations with anyone who would listen. He was very passionate about spending time with his grandkids, family and friends!
In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred.
Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Curole family.
