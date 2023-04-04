July 10, 1932-March 30, 2023
Calvin "Dale” Falgout, a native and resident of Raceland, Louisiana, passed away on March 30, 2023 at the age of 90.
Visitation will be from 8:30 am until 11:00 am on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home, Raceland, LA. Religious services will be at 11:00 am with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Raceland, LA.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Betty Joe McBroom, Sheldon “Paul” Loupe, Jr. (grandson), Ackney and Bessie Fournier Falgout (parents), as well as brothers, Ernest, Sidney, Nolan, Alcee and Ray Falgout and sisters Lillie Naquin, Josephine Folse, Emma Gaudet, Verna Breaux, and Barbara Folse. He is survived by his daughters Dawn Auvil and Katherine Falgout, granddaughters Alisha (Angie Eschete) Loupe and Stephanie (Terry) Authement, grandson William Auvil, great grandsons Terry Paul and Calvin Patrick Authement, Dustin (Kayla Lovell) and Derek Bergeron, Michael Thommpson, and Oliver Fonseca and sister Beverly Falgout Lang and many nieces and nephews.
Calvin served in the US Air Force during the Koren war. After the war, he went to work offshore at Chevron (Standard Oil of California) in Leeville. He worked there until his retirement in 1990. After retirement Calvin Dale moved to Gainsboro, Tennessee where he and Betty lived for several years before returning to Raceland. After retirement, he worked for Lafourche Parish at the Milton Arabie Recreation Center. He was a locksmith who was known around Lafourche Parish as The Key Man.
Calvin was a member of First Baptist Church in Raceland where he served as Deacon for many years. He was a gentle man and beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved telling embellished stories to anyone who would listen. He loved making people smile and laugh at the expense of the actual truth.
Calvin will be missed by all who knew him and called him family and friend.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
