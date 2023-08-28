Calvin Antoine Gisclair, 76, a native of Cut Off, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on August 24, 2023.
A private service will be held by his family at a later date.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Veronica "Ronnie" Collins Gisclair; daughters, Tiffany Gisclair, Titania Gisclair, and Rebecca Gisclair Plaisance (husband, Glenn "Mike"); half-sister, Marilyn Marcel Duet; half-brother, Pierre Marcel; grandchildren, Tedi Berthelot (Brendon), Angelique Robichaux (Sage), Lucy Plaisance (Cole), Dominique St. Pierre, Owen Plaisance, and Ellen Plaisance; great-grandchildren, Matalie Robichaux, Theo Bourg, Benny Robichaux, and Beckett Robichaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Gisclair and Elma Melancon Bonvillian; grandparents, Armond and Edola Gisclair, who raised him from the age of 3 years old; half-brother, Craig Marcel; and grandson, Hugh John Plaisance.
One constant throughout Calvin’s life was his love of conversation, either in English or Cajun French. Whether in his early days as a sporting goods salesman, writing articles or talking on the radio about his beloved bass fishing, or in his later days as a professional driver, delivering fuel, machine parts, or people, Calvin always made time to strike up a conversation with anyone he met. He was an Army veteran, a lover of all things football, and the most loving husband, Dad, Pop, brother, and Uncle J.
Calvin’s family would like to thank Journey Hospice, especially Melinda, Deacon Jimmy, Collette, Bailey, Lacey and Jocelyn, for the compassion and dignity they showed him and all of his family.
