CAPTAIN PATRICK BASS

We are sad to announce that Captain Patrick Bass, 69, a native of Algiers, La. and native of Raceland, La. made his final voyage on February 5, 2023. Patrick was born on March 5, 1953.

Patrick was a lifelong boat captain. When he wasn’t on the water, he spent his time listening to music. Above all Patrick was a kind hearted man, a man who would do whatever he could to help out a friend or family member in need. He took pride in bringing out a laugh or a smile from anyone he came in contact with.  

Patrick was a 3rd generation Merchant Marine, devoted boat captain, and an unlimited ton master since the age of 22. 

Patrick is survived by his wife of 49 years Debra Bergeron Bass; children, Partick, Jr. (Angela) Bass, Donovan P. Bass, and Patrice B. (Mickey) Autin; grandchildren, Brent, Jenna and Levi Bass; great-grandchildren, Jy, Maelyn, Eli, and Greyson; brother, Brian Bass; sisters, Cindy Odenthal, and Kathy Bass Gail; godchild, Charmaine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Claude, Jr. and Elsie Rodriguez Bass; brothers, Claude “Sonny” Bass III, Kevin Bass, Sr. and Timothy Bass, Sr.

Services will be Thursday, February, 9, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland, La. from 10:00 a.m. until service time. A memorial service will be at 12:00 noon with cremation to follow.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

