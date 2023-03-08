CARL PITRE

On beautiful Lake Claiborne, in north-central Louisiana, Carl “Roe” Pitre, 73 years old from Cut Off, LA, passed on to be with Jesus on September 15, 2021.
Married to the lovely Maureen Bowler Pitre, he has 5 wonderful children, Carl “T-Roe”, Jr (Sara), Rhett (Chelce), Holly (Julio), Christy, Jacques (Beth); 11 incredible grandchildren, Cole, Taylor, Jake, Bria, Eli, Madison Ann, Avery, Wyatt, Madison Lane, Marcus and Morgan, and his two brothers Robby (Roxane) and Dean (Kim) and their families.
He is loved by so many. A retired Lafourche parish teacher and coach (of which he was most proud) for over 33 years, he was always coaching. He loved an opportunity to tell someone a story or share a piece of wisdom, especially with students. After retirement, he worked as a charter fisherman introducing many people from all over the country to the beautiful southern Louisiana marshes to catch redfish and speckled trout.
He played football for LCO High School and helped lead the team to a state championship in 1965. In college at Northeast Louisiana State University, he played fullback. He has maintained many close friendships from these formative years of his life.
Always an avid sportsman, his other past times included a deep love of fishing, deer hunting, and the marsh, where he spent ample time. He also loved treating the grandkids to a trip to the sportsman’s outfitting paradises of The Bass Pro Shop and Cabela’s.
He is dearly missed, and always with us.
A memorial to celebrate Roe's life will be held on Saturday, March 25th, from 1 to 4:00 p.m. at Main Street Events next to the Galliano Fresh Market. The address is 18210 West Main Street, Suite 2, Galliano, LA. Light refreshments will be provided.
If you have some, please share photos or short videos of you and Roe with hollypitre@gmail.com.
There was a short graveside service for his burial at the Community Bible Church mausoleum on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021.
