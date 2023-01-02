CAROL GUIDRY

Carol Drawe Guidry, O.P., 81, a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Lockport, LA.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Larose, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery, Lockport, LA.
Carol is survived by her beloved husband, Richard P. Guidry; sons, Guy “Jim” Lefort (Janet) and Gregory J. Lefort; daughters, Mary L. LeBoeuf and Wendy L. Curole (Kirk); step son, Brian A. Guidry; step daughter, Lisa G. Baudoin (Buddy); grandchildren, Nicole LeBoeuf, Whitney and Brennan Curole, Juliana, Guy “Joey”, Grace and Gregory Lefort, Matthew (Carla) and Joshua Baudoin and Shelby and Beck Guidry; great grandchildren, Ellie Bourgeois and Rhapsody Greco; step grandchildren, Kalem and Hanna Bourque; brother, Michael Drawe; sister, Doris D. Farmer and the Mendy family, Jean Louis, Gabriela, Rosalie and Pierre whom she loved as her own. Also survived by many other step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Drawe Jr. and Doris Ward Drawe; brother, William “Bill” Drawe III and sisters, Sr. Catherine Drawe, O.P. and Shannon Drawe.
Carol was a member of Heart of Jesus Dominican Laity and Our Lady of the Bayou Small Christian Community for 20 years. She graduated from St. Mary’s Dominican High School in New Orleans and attended Loyola University. She was a pioneer in real estate for women. She opened Carol Lefort Real Estate in 1978 and serviced 3 generations in her 30 year career.
Carol had a bright light that shined from within. That light was the love of Jesus that she shared by her words and actions with all she met. “LOVE IS ETERNAL”
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Savior Catholic Church, 612 Main St., Lockport, LA, 70374.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
