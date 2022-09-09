CAROLYN BILLIOT

Carolyn Marie Billiot, 64 a native and resident of Larose, La. passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Larose, La. with her loving family near her side.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until service times. A Religious Service will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with cremation to follow.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Roxanne (Mathew) Curole, and Nicolas (Denise) Ougel; grandchildren, Lindsey Curole, Leslie Curole and Kaela Anderson; great grandchildren, Marlee Curole and Nola Perry; brothers, Clovis (Debbie) Billiot, Jr., Stanley (Belinda) Billiot, Steven (Wilma) Billiot, and Clifton Billiot, Sr.; sisters, Barbara (Delvin) Dupre and Cathy (Logan) Collins.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Clovis, Sr. and Beaulah Verdin Billiot; and brother, Jimmy Billiot, Sr.
Carolyn was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She loved spending time with her family.
Falgout Funeral Homes entrusted with funeral services.
