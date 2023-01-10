CAROLYN FOLSE

Carolyn Martin Folse 75, a native and resident of Raceland, La. passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial at St. Mary’s Nativity Catholic Church.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Chad A. Folse (Mandy), and Kellie Folse Adams (Ronald); grandchild, Morgan Folse; and a brother, Terry Martin, Sr.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred Martin, Sr. and Alice Adams Martin Griffin; companion, Lorry Cavalier; and brother, Wilfred Martin, Jr.
Carolyn was employed by Rouses Supermarket for 25+ years.
