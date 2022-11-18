CECIL HANSON

Cecil “Sonny” E. Hanson, Jr., born December 29, 1946 in Knoxville, TN, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the age of 75.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church, 333 Twin Oaks Dr., Raceland, LA, 70394 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Nativity Catholic Church Cemetery in Raceland.
“Sonny” is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Kathleen R. Hanson; Son, Sonny E. Hanson, Sr.; Grandson, Sonny E. Hanson, Jr.; Brothers, Adler J. Champagne and Morrison Matherne, Jr.; Sisters, Glenda Sue M. Premeaux and Brenda Matherne.
He was preceded in death by his Mother, Ethel Merritt Matherne; Stepfather, Morrison Matherne, Sr.; Grandparents, Arizona B. Merritt, Dewy Merritt, and Lillie Hanson; In-Laws, Annie B. Robichaux and Paul Robichaux, Jr.; and Brother- in-law, Ralph P. Robichaux.
After graduating from South High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an Underwater Demolition Team Specialist and did his tour of duty in Vietnam. Once completing his naval tour, “Sonny” began a career in law enforcement in Florida with the Ocala Police Department. Returning home, he joined the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and later with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office with 33 years total service, he retired with the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association. He then began working for the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office and retired after 10 years. Within his stint in law enforcement, “Sonny” held various positions but the love of training and firearms instructor was above all.
“Sonny” was past president of the FBINA Louisiana Chapter, past Commander of VFW post #3665, member of the Grand Lodge of Louisiana F. & A.M., Terrebonne Fellowship No. 481, F. & A.M., Jerusalem Shrine, Scottish Rite, York Rite, Knights Templar and Knights of Columbus Council #04761.
“Sonny” was kindhearted soul that loved life and greeted you with his jovial laughter and smile. He will be deeply missed.
Thanks to the doctors and staff of Terrebonne General Medical Center, CIS, and Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson, LA.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.