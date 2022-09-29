Chad Michael Lee, age 36, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 5:37 p.m. He was a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Larose, LA.
Family and friends are invited to attended the visitation at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Friday, September 30, 2022 beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday, October 1, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m. until a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cut Off.
Chad is survived by his parents, Melissa Richoux, and Ray Lee Sr.; children, Brett Abrams, Aaliyah Daniels, Tatieana Daniels, Heavenly Daniels, and Bentley Bishop; sisters, Zozett Templos (Jonathan), Adrain Duet (Chaz), Tiffany Lee; brothers, Wesley Richoux Sr. (Jenna), Nicholas Bergeron, T-Ray Lee, Dwayne Lee, and Brandon Lee; maw maw, Judy Richoux; aunts, Nikki Richoux-Mayen (Elmer), Sierra Richoux, Taah Guidry, Michele Richoux, and Sherry Guidry; uncle, Jayme Mott (Brandon), and Jeremy Walker; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Chad was preceded in death by his paw paw, Larry Richoux; brother, Maurice Arceneaux; grandparents, Margaret and Melvin Guidry; uncle, Logan Richoux; and nephew, Wesley Richoux Jr.
Chad was an avid commercial fisherman. He loved being in the water, riding his bike, and drinking his beer with his friends and family.
