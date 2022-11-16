CHAD ST.PIERRE

Chad Gary St. Pierre, 51, a native and resident of Grand Isle, La. passed away on Sunday November 13, 2022.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with burial in Cheramie Cemetery.
Chad is survived by his parents, Ruven, Sr. and Adeline Thonn St. Pierre; brothers, Ruven, J. St. Pierre, Jr., Scott A. St. Pierre (Sharon); sisters, Melanie Melancon (Jules), and Heidi Hellrich (Mark); nieces, Haley Hellrich, Brittney Fremin, and Danielle St. Pierre; nephew, Derick St. Pierre; numerous aunts and uncles.
Chad was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rosumond and Ezola St. Pierre; maternal grandparents, Christian and Adeline Thonn.
Chad enjoyed traveling, playing music with the band Chance, and was a master scuba diver.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
