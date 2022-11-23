CHARLES FRICKEY

Charles “Chuck” Frickey, 77, a native and resident of Des Allemands, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 58 years, Peggy M. Frickey; daughters, Lisa Frickey (Perry), Donna Badeaux (Timothy); 3 grandchildren, Kalin Badeaux, Drake Badeaux (Jaime) and Tori DeJean (Britton); brother, Farrell Frickey; sister, Gretchen Losito.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Evans and Marceline Frickey and sister, Evelyn Folse.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

