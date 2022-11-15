CHERYL GISCLAIR

Cheryl Sevin Gisclair, 67, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, on Wednesday, November 16th from 10 am until service time. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 am

Cheryl is survived by her daughter, Annie E. Galliano (James K.); son, Jordan M. Gisclair (Ashley M.); grandchildren, Tyler, Cyrus, Ryder, Marcus, Kira, Kaitlynn; sisters, Peggy Sevin, Rose Bellanger.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael “Mike” Gisclair; son, Ernest J. Gisclair; grandson, Elijah; parents, Eves and Pauline Sevin; brothers, Rickie Sevin and Eves Sevin Jr.; sisters, Lola S. Rousse, Betty Rousse and Lilly Rousse.

Cheryl loved her grandchildren with all her heart, describing her 2 words come to mind "fighter" and "strong-willed" she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.                                             

