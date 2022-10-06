CHESTER DUFRENE

Chester “Brew” Joseph Dufrene, age 70, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 8:23 a.m. He was a native and resident of Cut Off, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Christian Fellowship Church on Friday, October 7, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.
He is survived by his sons, Chad “Festus” Dufrene and wife, Casey, Anthony J. Dufrene and wife, Heidi, and Jake M. Dufrene and Fiancé, Sabrina; brother, Gary J. Dufrene and wife, Marilyn; sisters, Stella D. Adams and husband, John, Jenny D. Orgeron and husband, Russell, and Daphne D. Boudreaux and husband, Patrick; grandchildren, Brenna, Katie, Luke, Rylee and Walker; great-grandchildren, Weston and Hanson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Anthony and Laura Mae LeBouef Dufrene; sister, Lisa Dufrene.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Chester’s name.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
