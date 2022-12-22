CHRIS CHIASSON

Chris Joseph Chiasson, passed away on Thursday, December 15th, 2022, at the age of 70.
He married his sweetheart at age 18 and since then, he has been a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and paran.
He was a hardworking man of God who loved hunting, trawling, fishing, gardening, watching LSU, Nicholls, and South Lafourche football games, and spending time with his family and friends. Chris also served as a member of the Knights of Columbus and a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. He was a kind man who knew no stranger and spent every single day loving the life God had given him.
In his 44-year career, he worked for Galliano Tugs, Texaco, Kim Susan, Abdon Callais, Harvey Gulf, and Southern Guard.
Chris is survived by his, wife Debra Griffin Chiasson; sons, Dr. Darby Chiasson (Nickole), and Chett Chiasson (Lana); grandchildren, Laurel, Megan, Jack, Connor, and Carson Chiasson; sister, Connie Cannatella (Drew); SIL, Gail Callias (Daniel); nieces, Dodi Charpentier (John), Buffy Kennedy (Bruce), and Nicol Kiff (Buddy); nephew, Troy Griffin Jr. (Cydni); and great nieces and nephews.
Chris is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Nolan Chiasson and Wilavia Toups Chiasson; grandson, Nathan Chiasson; brothers, Ashley “Ace”, Kim, and Jody Chiasson; sister -in-law, Emma Chiasson; father-in-law, C.J. Griffin; brother-in-law, Troy Griffin Sr.; and nephew, Zachary Callais.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Our Lady of Rosary in Larose on Monday, December 26th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. with burial following in the Church Cemetery.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
