Chris Plaisance, 61, a native and resident of Gheens, LA, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Visitation will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church, in Gheens, on Friday, September 2nd, from 9 a.m. until service time. A funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.
Chris is survived by his wife of 36 years, Cathy Plaisance; children, Heather Stucker (Brian), Rebecca Parks (Steve), Christopher Franklin (Aubrey), Bobbie Perritt, Kyle Franklin Plaisance; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; brothers, Spergin Plaisance (Shirley), Michael Plaisance (Renae), David Plaisance (Mary), Tommy Plaisance (Christine); sisters, Leann Dufrene, Genelle Cheramie, Judy Lapeyrouse; sister-in-law, Trudy Plaisance and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Levy F. Plaisance Sr. and Adelia Matherne Plaisance; grandson, Austin Perritt; brother, Levy Plaisance Jr.; sister, Verlie Matherne; brothers-in-law, Franklin Dufrene, Leroy Cheramie, Jay Lapeyrouse and Percy Matherne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
