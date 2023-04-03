CLARA COLLINS

Clara Belle Vizier Collins, 92, a native of Larose and resident of Galliano passed away on Friday, March 31st, 2023.
Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023 at 11:00 am at Cheramie Cemetery.
Mrs. Clara Belle is survived by her son: Todd (Karrie) Collins; grandchildren: Amber Tracy, Lindsey Parks, and Natalie Collins; great grandchildren: Chevy Cheramie, Sierra Cheramie, Landon Parks, Steven Tracy Jr., Louman Tracy, and Garren Tracy.
Mrs. Collins was preceded in death by her husband: Louman “Chop” Collins; son: Barry Collins; daughter in law: Laura Collins, grandchildren: Roy Collins, Marty Lynn Collins, Stacy Collins; parents: Alcess and Edmae Vizier; brothers: Nootsie, Whitney, and Lipton Vizier; and sisters: Aveda Vizier and Isabelle “Bon” Pitre.
She was past president and member of the Galliano American Legion Aux., Larose VFW Aux, and dedicated to her community, volunteering at the Larose Civic Center for many years.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
