CONNIE CALLAIS

Carmen “Connie” Louviere Callais, 77, a native of Houma and resident of Cut Off passed away on Sunday, December 18th, 2022.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 from 10:00 am until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 12 noon with burial following in the Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Connie is survived by her sons: Scott (Julie) Callais, Corey (Kristie) Callais, and Joel (Tiffany) Callais; daughter: Cristy Callais; grandchildren: Briana (Brandon) Duet, Brenner Callais, Byron Domangue, Brinkley (Jai Clevenger) Callais, Peyton Callais, Maddox Callais, Alaina Collins, and Alexis Collins; great grandchildren: Liam Dominique, Carson Chauvin, Beckham Callais, Allie Duet; and brother: Larry Louviere.
Mrs. Callais was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Callais; grandchild: Brodie Callais; and parents: Elvin and Hazel T. Louviere.
Connie was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she assisted with the youth group and sang in the choir. She was active in her community taking part in the Bayou Bell Ringers, coaching South Lafourche Swim Team, and worked many years teaching the youth of our area. Most of all, she loved being there for her family; her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and supporting them at their many events.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
