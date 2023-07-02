Constant Pitre

Constant Antoine "Bill" Pitre, a native of Cut Off passed away on June 28, 2023, at the age of 93.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cut Off, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Cut Off, Louisiana.
He is survived by his children, Laura Pitre Wagner, Clara Pitre McDonald, Billy Pitre (Emilie), Celeste Pitre Molaison (Stephen) and Danny Pitre; his Grandchildren Erin Wagner Doucet (Dallas), Lauren Wagner Raborn (Donnie), Paul McDonald (Katie), Jeffrey McDonald (Amy), Claire Molaison Hotard (Trey), Garrett Molaison, and Samuel Picou Pitre; Great-grandchildren Derin Doucet, Dominic Doucet, Dawson Doucet, William Raborn, Laurel Raborn, Katherine Raborn, Marshall McDonald, James Hotard and Finley McDonald.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Earline Terrebonne Pitre; parents, Alces Paul Pitre and Josephine Pitre Pitre, and son in law Henry "Hank" Wagner.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Eucharistic Minister and served as an Altar Server for many years at Sacred Heart Church. He enjoyed making creative bird houses and drawing birds. Bill worked for over 30 years at the Cut Off Drug Store & Clinic.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Manor, Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home and Serenity Hospice for the care they gave to him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Research Hospital.
Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
