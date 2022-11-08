COURTLAND KNIGHT

Courtland Wayne Knight, 72, a native of Raceland, La. and resident of Lockport, La., passed away on November 2nd, 2022.

The family will hold a private memorial service in his honor. They would like to extend their appreciation to all who offer their condolences and prayers. 

Courtland is survived by his children, Kelly Knight and Nikki Hancock and companion, Monty Fletcher; siblings, Carva Lee Layani, Carmella Champagne, Earjie Knight, Jr. and wife Sue, Katy Stevens and husband David, Durward "Dee Dee" Knight and wife Theresa "Teede", and Thomas "Tommy" Williams and wife, Sheryl; and numerous loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. 

Courtland is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Barbara Knight; parents, Earjie and Ena Knight; grandson, Devon Knight; Brothers-in-law, Jonathan Layani and Kenneth Champagne, and nephew Baby Knight. 

Courtland dedicated his life to his wife and family. He was a hard worker and very talented in his profession of carpenter. He has left his amazing skills in the many homes he built in the Lockport and surrounding area. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

