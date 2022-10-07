CURTIS DANTIN

Curtis J. Dantin, 57, a native of Galliano, la. And resident of Cut off, La. Passed on October 6, 2022.
Visitation will be on Monday, October 10, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano, La from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery.
Curtis is survived by his wife, Brandy W. Dantin; children, Curtis (Jacy) Dantin, Debra (Trent) Dantin, Skylor (Brian) Wilson, Louisiana Wilson, Currie Dantin and Hunter Dantin; grandchildren, Caroline Dantin, Alizabeth Champagne, and Allie LeBouef; mother, Jurina Trosclair Dantin; brother, Nolty (Star) Dantin; sisters, Tina (Gerald) Georges, Theresa (Keeland) Blanchard, Chantelle (Ernie) Griffin; godchildren, Angelle Jones and Ashley Blanchard; numerous nieces and nephews.
Curtis was preceded in deathy by his father, Nolty Dantin, Sr.
Curtis was an avid fisherman and shrimper. He loved his fur babies, Blankie and SugarBoo.
In lieu of flower, donations are preferred to help with funeral expenses.
Falgout Funeral Home untrusted with funeral arrangement.s
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.