CURTIS HUE

Curtis Joseph Hue, 86 , passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on the morning of Monday, July 24, 2023. Born December 10, 1936 he was a native of Pierre Part and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Ordoyne Funeral Home and will continue on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church at 9:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 PM at the church with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Clark (Lori) Hue; daughters, Tammy Adams, Gay (Chris) Michel, Tracy (Dwayne) Himel and Gwen Matherne; grandchildren, Cindy (Jeremy) Atwell, Jennifer (Jarred) Danos, Darren (Morgan) Himel, John, Mark and Luke Hue; great grandchildren, Callie, Cameron and Christian Atwell, Rae and Cobi Danos; sister, Lucy Royster.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Gail Oncale Hue; parents, Gilbert and Mary Crochet Hue; sisters, Grace Hue and Anna Mae Knight; brothers, Joseph Hue and Wilton Hue; son in law, Kerry Matherne.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

