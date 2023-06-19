Dale Adam Duet, 60, a native of Galliano and a resident of Sulphur, passed away June 13, 2023.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano on Saturday, June 24, 2023, with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M.
Dale is survived by his daughter, Ashleigh Duet Ewing, and husband, Chase; grandchildren, Chase “Neener” Ewing and “Pretty Girls,” Maggie and Olivia Ewing; sister and godmother, Sandra Duet Plaisance, and husband, Gene; brother, Linton “L. J.” Duet, Jr., and wife, Carol; sister-in-law, Connie Duet-Berryman, and husband, Ricky; nephews: Dean Plaisance (Dawn), Jesse Plaisance (Alicia), Jay Duet (Nicole), and Christopher Duet (Tiffany); nieces: Tina Duet, Jaime Duet (Daniel), and Megan Goings (Mead), as well as 6 great-nieces, 6 great-nephews, 2 great-great-nieces and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Linton Duet, Sr., and Louise Bruce Duet, and brother, Richard Duet.
Dale was a huge supporter of local bands and well-known by everyone who loved to “rock and jam out” on the Bayou. He was passionate about music and seized every invitation to sing a song with the band on stage. He was a sweet soul who loved animals and classic rock. Dale moved to Sulphur to be close to his “little princess” and her family as he especially enjoyed spending time with his three grandchildren. He was an organ donor and will be remembered for his big heart, infectious laugh, and ability to light up a room. Dale will be deeply missed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.