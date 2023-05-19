Dale LeBlanc, 69, a native of Cut Off and resident of Baker, LA, passed away on May 8, 2023.
He is survived by his sister Carolyn (husband, Norman) Gaudet and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Annie LeBlanc; brothers, James, Russell, David, Carroll (wife, Carole) LeBlanc.
A blessing of the grave will be held on May 26 at 10 a.m at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery in Cut Off.
Rabenhorst of Baton Rouge was in charge of the arraignments.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Sharon Olden for the care she gave Dale.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.