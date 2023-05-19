DALE LEBLANC

Dale LeBlanc, 69, a native of Cut Off and resident of Baker, LA, passed away on May 8, 2023.

He is survived by his sister Carolyn (husband, Norman) Gaudet and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Annie LeBlanc; brothers, James, Russell, David, Carroll (wife, Carole) LeBlanc.

A blessing of the grave will be held on May 26 at 10 a.m at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery in Cut Off.

Rabenhorst of Baton Rouge was in charge of the arraignments. 

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Sharon Olden for the care she gave Dale.

