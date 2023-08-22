DANIEL BARRIOS

Daniel “Boone” A. Barrios, Sr., 82, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Christian Family Center, in Galliano, on Friday, August 25th from 9 am until service time. A funeral service will be held at 11 am with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Daniel is survived by his children, Loretta Reese (Don), Daniel “T-Boone” Barrios Jr., Billie F. Barrios; sisters, Susan Ledet, Adrianne Martinez, Yvonne DeFelice; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Nage Gisclair Barrios; parents, Dewey Sr. and Leontine Barrios; daughters, Michelle Barrios and Raquel Barrios; grandson, Carl Poindexter Jr.; siblings, Dewey Jr., Carolyn McWilliams and Lorman Barrios.
Daniel is a US Air Force Veteran. He worked at the Lafourche Parish Sherriff’s Office as a deputy and detective and was also a certified licensed electrician. He was also an ordained minister with the Circuit Riders Christian Fellowship Ministries.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
