DANIEL BARRIOS

Daniel “Boone” A. Barrios, Sr., 82, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Visitation will be held at Christian Family Center, in Galliano, on Friday, August 25th from 9 am until service time. A funeral service will be held at 11 am with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Daniel is survived by his children, Loretta Reese (Don), Daniel “T-Boone” Barrios Jr., Billie F. Barrios; sisters, Susan Ledet, Adrianne Martinez, Yvonne DeFelice; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Nage Gisclair Barrios; parents, Dewey Sr. and Leontine Barrios; daughters, Michelle Barrios and Raquel Barrios; grandson, Carl Poindexter Jr.; siblings, Dewey Jr., Carolyn McWilliams and Lorman Barrios.

Daniel is a US Air Force Veteran. He worked at the Lafourche Parish Sherriff’s Office as a deputy and detective and was also a certified licensed electrician. He was also an ordained minister with the Circuit Riders Christian Fellowship Ministries. 

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

