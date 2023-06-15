July 13, 1953–June 13, 2023
An after-life memorial was held in Breaux Bridge for Daniel Morris Foret, a native of Larose, La. and resident of Breaux Bridge, La. who died on June 13, 2023 at 10:40 a.m.
He is survived by his companion of 37 years, Judy Sonnier; Daughters, Annie Vincent, Ashley Foret and Nicole Hebert; Sons, Shane Rivoire and Rowdy Vincent; Grand Children, Lacey Monet, Daiten Comeaux, Jaylyn and Jazlyn; 8 Siblings, Brenda Griffin, Brothers, Horace Foret Jr., Michael Foret Sr., Henry Foret; sister, Pamela Foret; 8 Nephews; and 6 Nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Father, Horace Foret Sr.; Mother Earline Foret Bouffanie; and Stepfather, Norman Bouffanie; Sister, Diana Foret Adams; and Brother, Larry Foret.
He was a great soul that would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He knew the Lord and was a wonderful musician. He would play and sing many tunes on his guitar and harmonica for our Lord and Savior. He will be greatly missed by many family and friends.
A Memorial gathering for close friends and family will be held on June 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.
