Daniel “Danny” Rodrigue, 82, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, on Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
Danny is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elaine Gaspard Rodrigue; son, Tommy Daniel Rodrigue (Danielle); daughter, Amy Rodrigue Ashmun (Jerry); grandchildren, Ross Daniel Rodrigue and Alaina Raye Ashmun.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Edith Rodrigue; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Loris and Claudia Guidry Gaspard.
Danny was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed LSU sports, bowling and listening to 50s music. He was a dedicated educator for 36 years in Lafourche Parish; who influenced many members in our community through his love and passion for teaching.
In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
