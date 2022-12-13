DARLENE DELAUNE

Darlene Adams Delaune, age 64, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022.  She was a native of Raceland and a resident of New Orleans, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Raceland on Thursday, December 8, 2022 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church on Friday, December 9, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. 

Darlene is survived by her mother, Geraldine Guidry Adams; son, Marcel T. Delaune and wife, Lesli; daughters, Josie E. Delaune, and Celeste F. Delaune; brothers, Neil Adams and wife, Myra, and Carl Adams and wife, Kim; sisters, Charlene Adams and husband, Timothy, Melissa Adams, and Amie Knight and husband, Michael; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her beloved dog, CoCo.

Darlene was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Joseph Adams.

Darlene was an educator at Raceland Upper Elementary School for over 25 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Oxford House (oxfordhousela.org) or Zeus’ Rescues (zeusrescues.org).

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is honored to serve the Delaune family.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments