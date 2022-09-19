DAVID DUET

David L. Duet, 74, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Larose, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, in Galliano, on Wednesday, September 21st from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

David is survived by his children, Dana D. Griffin (Lonny) Danielle D. Plaisance (Timmie), Daniel L. Duet (Crystal), Dru D. Guidry (Eric); 13 grandchildren, Mark and Cy Griffin, Devin Bernard, Seth Griffin, Ada and Ellie Plaisance, Danica Smith, Draigon, Alyecia and LaineyAnn Duet, Payton, Lexie and Brodie Guidry; 5 great-grandchildren, Charlotte Griffin, Cooper, CharleighBelle and Curtis David Theriot and Freya Moss; brother, Louis J. Duet, Jr. and sisters, Susan Skinner, Mary Belisle and Nancy Caliguire.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Pitre Duet; parents, Louis and Amie Belle Duet and brothers, John P. Duet and Daniel J. Duet.

David retired from the oil field and was a proud U.S. Army veteran, who served during the Vietnam War.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

