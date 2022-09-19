DAVID DUET

David L. Duet, 74, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Larose, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, in Galliano, on Wednesday, September 21st from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
David is survived by his children, Dana D. Griffin (Lonny) Danielle D. Plaisance (Timmie), Daniel L. Duet (Crystal), Dru D. Guidry (Eric); 13 grandchildren, Mark and Cy Griffin, Devin Bernard, Seth Griffin, Ada and Ellie Plaisance, Danica Smith, Draigon, Alyecia and LaineyAnn Duet, Payton, Lexie and Brodie Guidry; 5 great-grandchildren, Charlotte Griffin, Cooper, CharleighBelle and Curtis David Theriot and Freya Moss; brother, Louis J. Duet, Jr. and sisters, Susan Skinner, Mary Belisle and Nancy Caliguire.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Pitre Duet; parents, Louis and Amie Belle Duet and brothers, John P. Duet and Daniel J. Duet.
David retired from the oil field and was a proud U.S. Army veteran, who served during the Vietnam War.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.