DAVID FELARISE

David P. Felarise, 63, a native of Galliano and resident of Grand Isle passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023. 

Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Thursday, March 23rd from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date. 

David is survived by his mother, Eva Mae Felarise; brothers, Johnny (Nadine) Felarise, Jason (Christine) Felarise, Darren Felarise, and Mark (Celeste) Felarise, 9 nieces and nephews; 17 great-nieces and nephews. 

David was preceded in death by his father, James “Jimmy” Felarise. David was a long-time Butcher/Manager at Sureway Grocery Store. He loved fishing and hunting. He always had a smile and a great sense of humor. He loved life and never had a complaint. 

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

