DAVID GAUDET, SR.

David Paul Gaudet, Sr. passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, in Golden Meadow, LA. A Native of Raceland, LA, and lifelong resident of Golden Meadow, LA, aged 67 years.
Loving father of David Paul Gaudet, Jr. and his wife Kelly, and Kristie Gaudet. Devoted grandfather of Bryce Plaisance, Kelsey Gaudet, Kally Gaudet, Karlie Taylor, and Joshua Taylor, and great grandfather of Nevaeh, Kyson, Kyzer, Kylan, and Deonte. Loving son of Joseph Gaudet, Sr. Devoted brother of Joseph Gaudet, Jr. (Judy), Terry Gaudet, Phillip Gaudet (Debra), Gloria LeJune (Jimmy), Peggy Richoux (Eddie), Gary Gaudet (Hope), Bill Gaudet (Wendy), Willie Gaudet, and Scott Gaudet (Christie).
He is preceded in death by his mother, the late Narcillia Mobley Gaudet; his grandparents, Paris and Ernestine Billiot Gaudet, and Albert and Julianne Lee Mobley, as well as his sister-in-law, Darlene LeJune Gaudet.
David was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, trawling and hunting, who loved riding his 2004 Harley Davidson Fat Boy. He also loved owning and working on his muscle cars over the years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for David at First Baptist Church Golden Meadow, 187 Oakridge Dr., Golden Meadow, LA on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM with Visitation beginning at 11:00 AM. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home of Covington, LA.
