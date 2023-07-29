David Russo, 72, a native of St. Martinville, Louisiana, and a resident of Grand Isle, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at his home in Grand Isle, Louisiana, on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church, Grand Isle, LA, on Friday, August 4th from 9 am until service time. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 am. A private burial will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Denise A. Allemand, children, Kain Russo, Alicia Russo and Celeste (Lucas) Allemand Bychurch; grandchildren, Kourtney, Chans, Kayden, Gabe and Grant; brothers, Leonard (Rosemary) Russo and Sammy (Mona) Russo; sisters, Virginia (Dewey) Latalois and Chris Wyatt; in-laws, Duffy and Carol Adams; sister-in-law, Cindy (Todd) Ardoin and brother-in-law, Reed (Sabrina) Adams; Godchild, Todd Dupont; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Gercy Champagne Russo and Sam Russo; paternal grandparents, Ben and Virginia Russo; maternal grandparents, Devillier and Pearl Champagne.
David was a retired manager with the Allstate Insurance National Catastrophe Team and lived a life of service as a U.S. Army Veteran through his volunteer work following retirement as an inspector for Rebuild Grand Isle, an organization committed to restoring and rebuilding homes for residents of Grand Isle displaced by Hurricane Ida. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, traveling, fishing, crabbing and furniture building, a talent he discovered after retirement.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in David’s name to Rebuild Grand Isle and St. Joseph Hospice.
Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Russo family.
