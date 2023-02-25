DAVID TRIPLETT

David Earl Triplett, 57 a native of Louisville, Ms. and resident of Lockport, La. passed away on Tuesday February 21, 2023.

Visitation will be on March 4, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport, La. from 9:30 a.m. until service time. A religious service will be held at 1:00 p.m., 2023 with cremation to follow.

David is survived by his wife, Kelsey P. Triplett; sons, David and Desmond Lawson, Davion and Dion Triplett and an unborn son; daughter, Kaelyn Triplett; step-sons, Troy Pharr, Jr. and Treyvon Plaisance; mother, Ruth Fullwiley Triplett; brother, Danon Fullwiley, Sr.; sister, Patty Triplett; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

David was preceded in death by his father, Earl David Triplett; brother, Terry Triplett; nephew, Danon Fullwiley, Jr.; both paternal and maternal grandparents.

David was a hardworking cement finisher. David’s family was his world. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. 

In lieu of flowers donation are preferred to help with funeral expenses.  

 

 

