DEACON DAVIS DOUCET

Deacon Davis J. “Bo-Boy” Doucet, 80, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Larose passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 12th from 9:30 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with a private burial in the church cemetery at a later date.

He is survived by his daughters, Monica (John) Kyzar, Mitzi (Earl) Sevin, and Miranda (Branden) Goldman; grandchildren, Kelsy Rogers, Trista Rogers, Allison Goldman, Beau Kyzar, and Jack Kyzar; sister, Evelyn Doucet Smith.

He was preceded in death his wife, Patricia “Pat” Rodrigue Doucet; parents, Deman Hypolite & Eve Mary Griffin Doucet; sister, Marie Doucet.

Deacon Davis was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed Woodworking, Arts & Craft, Fishing, Hunting, and Baseball.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

